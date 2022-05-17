Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TRVN stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

