Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.41. 530,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.85. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.77.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.