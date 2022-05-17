TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

