Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

