TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.