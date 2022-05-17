Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRRSF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

