Trisura Group (TRRSF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS: TRRSF) recently:

5/9/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

5/6/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

4/28/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$58.00.

4/27/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

4/26/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

