Tritax EuroBox plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EBOX opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The stock has a market cap of £392.71 million and a P/E ratio of 483.67. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.54).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($60,946.75).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.