Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

