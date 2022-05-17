True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TUERF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

TUERF stock remained flat at $$4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

