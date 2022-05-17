Truist Financial Increases ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $96.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MANT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of MANT opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $94.73.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

