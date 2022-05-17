Truist Financial Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to “Buy”

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

