TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head to Head Contrast

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSS and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.30 -$1.30 million ($0.07) -6.04 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 1.13 -$33.93 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TSS and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -4.73% -55.69% -7.92% GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27%

Risk & Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

