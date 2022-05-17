Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 649.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,167,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 244,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

