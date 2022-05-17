Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 50,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $12,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,458,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,711.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $6,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 239.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

