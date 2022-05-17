U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.60.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.