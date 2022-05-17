Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($57.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

