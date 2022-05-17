UBS Group Cuts Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Price Target to CHF 1.60

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARZTY remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. Aryzta has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.