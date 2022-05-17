UBS Group Increases Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $19.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,276. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

