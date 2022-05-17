UBS Group Lowers CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target to $12.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.70% from the stock’s current price.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. CareMax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

