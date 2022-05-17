UBS Group Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Neutral

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.68. Workday has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,121,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 418,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 123.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.