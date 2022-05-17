UBS Group Reiterates €7.20 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.20 ($7.50) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.17) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.32 ($7.62).

FRA SHA traded up €0.08 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching €5.53 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 573,076 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.49.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

