UBS Group Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $228.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.