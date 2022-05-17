uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

