uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
