UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,883 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $7,404,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 61.1% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.