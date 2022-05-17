Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,983 ($49.10).

Several brokerages have commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.91) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.71) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($45.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £94.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,518.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,736.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

