United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $400.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

NYSE URI traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.32. 16,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.13. United Rentals has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

