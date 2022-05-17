United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after acquiring an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.