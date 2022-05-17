Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $279,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

