Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.39. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.