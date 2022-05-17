Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

