Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Kevin Harvey Buys 65,828 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Upwork by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

