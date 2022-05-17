Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Upwork by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

