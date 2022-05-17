Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 698,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 723,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $263.85 million and a P/E ratio of -69.50.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

