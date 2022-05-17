urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Purchases $24,461.81 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) COO Jim Dennedy purchased 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,461.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,163.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.97. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGRO. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

