Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Urban One news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Urban One alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban One by 64.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Urban One has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.