Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 62.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.