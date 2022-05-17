Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 288,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

UBA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,870. The stock has a market cap of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.