Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

VALU stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. Value Line has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $688.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.