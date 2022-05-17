Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VCIT opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,793,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

