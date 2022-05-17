VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $270.00 and a 12 month high of $485.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.97.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

