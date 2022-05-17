Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

TSE:VCM opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.85 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

