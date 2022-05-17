Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NYSE VEC opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

