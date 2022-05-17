Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VRNOF stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Verano has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNOF. Zacks Investment Research cut Verano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.