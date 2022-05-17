Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 458.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Verb Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 68,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verb Technology Company Profile
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
