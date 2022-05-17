Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.