Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
