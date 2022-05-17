Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.