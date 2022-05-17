Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Head to Head Survey

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% Sunnova Energy International -52.12% -9.95% -2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million $1.14 7.01 Sunnova Energy International $241.75 million 7.27 -$138.13 million ($1.25) -12.27

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Via Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Via Renewables and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 0 12 1 3.08

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $45.31, suggesting a potential upside of 195.36%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.