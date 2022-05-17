Victor S. Sze Sells 9,634 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OSIS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,590. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.
OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.