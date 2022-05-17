Victor S. Sze Sells 9,634 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSIS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,590. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $18,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 56.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 35,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

