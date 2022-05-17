VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $42.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
